Okeechobee woman dies in St. Lucie County traffic crash

ST. LUCIE COUNTY An Okeechobee woman succumbed to injuries sustained in a Wednesday, June 19, traffic crash.

A Florida Highway Patrol press release stated that at approximately 11:43 a.m. a 2017 Ford Cargo van operated by Jamie L. Tindall Woodham, 27, of Okeechobee was traveling northeast on County Road 709, Glades Cutoff Road, in St. Lucie County in the northbound lane.

A 1991 Kenworth tractor/trailer operated by Heliodoro Balcazar, 66, of Davie was traveling southwest on County Road 709 in the southbound lane.

The van crossed the intermittent yellow painted center line and traveled into the southbound lane into the path of the Kenworth.

As a result, the van struck the front of the Kenworth in the southbound travel lane. The collision caused the van to become engulfed in flames with the driver trapped inside.

The van came to final rest in the southbound lane of C.R. 709 facing northeast. The Kenworth came to final rest in the southbound lane facing southwest.

It was reported that Ms. Woodham was pronounced deceased on scene from injuries sustained in the crash and fire.

Mr. Balcazar escaped with minor injuries.

The traffic crash remained under investigation at the time of the press release.

The traffic crash was investigated by Trooper Cody Hatt and Corporal Garrett Shuman.