Okeechobee Wireless Zone has backpack giveaway on Sunday

OKEECHOBEE — Wireless Zone of Okeechobee wants to help Okeechobee families start the school year with their annual backpack giveaway!


Backpacks and supplies will be passed out on a first come, first served basis at the store at 2105 S Parrott Ave. on Sunday, July 26, at 1 p.m. (while supplies last).

To help adhere to the suggested social distancing guidelines, they ask that participants not line up before 1 p.m. and please remain 6 feet apart while waiting.

The school age child must be present to receive their backpack.

