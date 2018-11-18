Okeechobee: Where’s the tank?

OKEECHOBEE — The question on everyone’s lips Friday morning was, “where’s the tank?” It disappeared from its home in Flagler Park before the sun was even up.

Local volunteers met at 6 a.m. to move the tank to a nearby location to be sandblasted, repaired and painted.

BMJ Towing volunteers did all the heavy work moving the tank, and it was heavy work indeed.

They estimated the tank weighed approximately 52 tons and the trucks had a very difficult time getting into position, but eventually they got it loaded and moved to its temporary home where several local veterans plan to work on it over the next few weeks before bringing it back.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.