Okeechobee summer activity guide is online
OKEECHOBEE — Parents who are looking for summer camps, classes and activities to keep their children busy this summer can use the Active in the Summer 2019 activity guide, now available online. Click HERE.
The guide is produced each year by the Shared Services Network of Okeechobee. Copies are sent home with area school children.
