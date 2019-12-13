Okeechobee students’ art to be displayed in Tallahassee

OKEECHOBEE — During their Dec. 10 meeting, the Okeechobee County School Board recognized three students who participated in the 2019-2020 Art in the Capitol competition.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Three Okeechobee students were among the winners in the Art in the Capitol competition. Their work will be displayed in Tallahassee. Amairani Hernandez, Alexa Curley and Trinity Sullivan showed off their artwork at the Dec. 10 Okeechobee County School Board meeting. For the story, see Page 10.

The Art in the Capitol competition is a statewide visual arts competition for Florida students in grades six through eight. One piece of art from every school district in Florida will be chosen and sent to Tallahassee ahead of the upcoming legislative session beginning in January and will be displayed in the Capitol.

Representing the Okeechobee school district this year is Yearling Middle School eighth grader Amairani Hernandez, who was awarded first place for her artwork.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Amairani Hernandez’s first place artwork.

Amairani’s art features a drawing of Mother Earth surrounded by plastic and waste with the words “There is no plan B.”

“It’s mostly about problems we’re facing in the world today as kids and adults,” said Amairani to the school board. “It is kind of sad. It’s about global warming and pollution.”

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Alexa Curley’s second place artwork.

Amairani also said that there is always hope and that things can get better.

Coming in second place in Okeechobee was Osceola Middle School eighth grader Alexa Curley, who painted a flower in front of a golden sky encircled by butterflies and bees. Alexa said her inspiration for the art was nature.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Trinity Sullivan’s third place artwork.

Finally, Osceola Middle School sixth grader Trinity Sullivan came in third place for her painting of the sun setting over the Everglades.

“We want to thank our congressman for putting this on but also our teachers that are involved with this program,” said Okeechobee Superintendent of Schools Ken Kenworthy. “Because without them there recognizing these students, encouraging them and getting them motivated to draw, this program would not be the success that it is.”

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.