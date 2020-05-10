Okeechobee student named Florida’s Jr. Miss Agriculture

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Tiffany Danielle Photography

OKEECHOBEE — Eighth grader Olivia Campbell of Okeechobee has been named 2020 Florida’s Junior Miss Agriculture USA.

OKEECHOBEE — Olivia Campbell of Okeechobee was recently named the 2020 Florida’s Junior Miss Agriculture USA!

Miss Agriculture USA is a new nonprofit agriculture promotion organization featuring queens of all ages that promote, celebrate and educate about all the diverse aspects of agriculture.

Olivia is the 14-year-old daughter of Dina Brown-Campbell and Keith Campbell. She will be a freshmen at Okeechobee Freshmen Campus this upcoming school year.

Her agricultural interests include dairy cows, market hogs, breeding does and show rabbits. She is also a three-year member of 4-H and currently is interested in becoming a club officer.

Olivia will compete at the National Miss Agriculture USA Queen competition to be held in Ohio in June 2020.

If you would like Olivia to make an appearance at your event, please contact twinklesun1@aol.com! For more information about the Miss Agriculture USA organization, visit MissAgricultureUSA.org.