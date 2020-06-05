Okeechobee school board meets on Tuesday, June 9

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County School Board will meet for a regular business meeting on Tuesday, June 9, at 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19 and an abundance of caution, this is a Zoom meeting. To join the Zoom meeting go to zoom.us/j/93046931253?pwd=Y290Z2N4YVpTMFJ4NVhYQUJvdmlSdz09

Meeting ID: 930 4693 1253

Password: 7vtUTV

The virtual meeting will be conducted in Room 303 of the School Board Administrative Office at 700 S.W. Second Avenue, Okeechobee. Due to COVID-19 there is limited access to the building. The public is invited to attend the virtual meeting. For more information, call 863-462-5000, ext. 1026.

The agenda is available on the district website: okee.k12.fl.us/school-board-agendas-2019-2020.