Okeechobee Retired Educators starts new year with meeting Aug. 12

Behavioral Health Fair set

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County School District and Okeechobee Children’s Mental Health System of Care will hold a Behavioral Health Provider Fair on Friday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Okeechobee Freshman Campus Auditorium, 610 S.W. Second Ave. Learn about behavioral health services available to children in the community. Lunch will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, call 863-332-2053 or 863-697-8718.



Disaster Recovery Fair

OKEECHOBEE — Catholic Charities for disaster recovery will hold an outreach event on Friday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Okeechobee Community Civic Center, 1750 U.S. 98 North. This resource fair will be aimed to gain clients who are still in need of long-term recovery and home repairs from Hurricane Irma. For information, call 561-215-9498 or email me scoldiron@ccdpb.org.



Shrine Club hosts dinner

OKEECHOBEE — The Oasis Lounge at the Okeechobee Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., just off of S.R. 78W, is open to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. every Friday night. On Aug. 9, the featured menu is a catfish dinner with all the trimmings. Other bar-type foods are also available from the kitchen. Live music will be by Cowboy. For additional information, contact Keith Tomey at 863-763-3855.



Celebration planned

BELLE GLADE — Belle Glade, South Bay, Pahokee and Canal Point residents are invited to a celebration to honor the Glades Region schools is planned for Friday, Aug. 9, at the Belle Glade Marina, 5000 West Canal Street in Belle Glade, from 4 to 8 p.m. The party will include great food, great music, bounce houses, face painting and more. The celebration honors the accomplishments of the students, teachers, administrators and parents who worked hard to improve all of the Glades area schools. All of the Glades Region schools earned a ‘C’ or higher on the state rankings, for the first time 10 years.



Have popcorn and a movie

BELLE GLADE — “The Biggest Little Farm” is a documentary that follows two dreamers and a dog on an odyssey to bring harmony to their lives and the land. Come to the Sierra Club, 136 S. Main St. Unit A, on Friday, Aug. 9, for this free event. The film is rated PG and popcorn and light refreshments will be served. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the film will begin at 7 p.m. R.S.V.P. is required due to limited seating. For more information or to R.S.V.P, please call 561-983-8655 or email diana.umpierre@sierraclub.org.



Cheerleading open house

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Storm Cheerleading and Dance will hold Open House and Registration on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 128 S.E. Park St. For boys and girls from four to 16 years old. Kids will learn to cheer, tumble, stunts and dance. No experience needed. For information, call 863-697-3211.



Back to school bash to be held

PAHOKEE — The city of Pahokee will be holding a back-to-school bash on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Pahokee High School Gymnasium, 900 Larrimore Rd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come out to enjoy fun, prizes, give-aways, music, food and more! Free school supplies will be handed out while supplies last.



ERT Training scheduled

LABELLE — Early Response Team (ERT) Training will he held on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 8:30 to 5 p.m. at the Carlson Memorial United Methodist Church, 310 Campbell St. For information, call 863-675-0656.



FCT hold auditions

LABELLE — Auditions for “A Nice Family Christmas,” will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. at the Firehouse Community Theatre (FCT), 241 North Bridge St. Play dates will be Dec. 6-8 and 12-15. For information, call 863-675-3066 and leave a message.



COGOP hosts Super Saturday

MOORE HAVEN — Church of God of Prophecy, 399 Avenue E, will host Super Saturday, on Aug. 10, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be bible story, games, crafts, horseback riding and so much more. Please bring a change of clothes, towels, and a blanket. To register email MHCOGOP@gmail.com with the age and how many kids will be attending. Breakfast lunch and dinner will be served.



Moose Lodge hosts events

OKEECHOBEE — Moose Lodge 1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., will hold the following events: Hamburger or shrimp dinners will be served on Friday, Aug. 9, at 5 p.m. Pork roast dinners will be served on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 5 p.m. Music by Double D runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Breakfast will be served on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Three-card bingo will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. For information, call 863-532-9257.



Republican Party meets

LABELLE — The Republican Party of Hendry County will hold a meeting at the Nisbet Enterprises office building, 30 S. Main St., on Monday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. All registered Republican-minded Americans are invited to attend. For information, call 863-234-8397. Like their Facebook page, Republican Party of Hendry County to stay informed.



Retired educators meet

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Retired Educators will start their new year, after a wonderful summer break, on Monday, Aug. 12, with a meeting beginning at 11 a.m. in the meeting room of Beef O’Brady’s. Any person who is retired from a school system is invited to join us. You may have been a teacher, paraprofessional, bus driver, custodian or administrator or any other position in a school and you don’t even need to be retired from Okeechobee County Schools! All are welcome to join in the effort to support education. Some of the retired educators’ projects include providing underwear, socks, and shoes for children as well as scholarships for graduating high school seniors who plan on becoming teachers. They also support a backpack feeding program in an elementary school as well as this year, hosting the district meeting. So you can do as much or as little as you want. You can just join our local group or you can join the state FREA group to help influence lawmakers and also to take advantage of group benefits.



VFW 4423 to host bingo

OKEECHOBEE — VFW post 4423, 300 N.W. 34th St., will host the following events: On Friday, Aug. 9, and Saturday, Aug. 10, there will be progressive jackpot bingo at 1 p.m. On Friday, Coyote Ugly will perform at 7 pm. On Sunday, Aug. 11, there is a fish fry at 1 p.m. On Monday, Aug. 12, there will be jackpot bingo at 2 p.m. The kitchen will not be open for bingo this week.



TFP & OSAC holds meeting

OKEECHOBEE — The public is invited to a Tobacco Free Partnership of Okeechobee County and Okeechobee Substance Abuse Coalition luncheon to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at noon, at Beef O’Brady’s Conference Room, 608 S. Parrott Ave. For information, call 863-801-8277, email CMoyett@QuitDoc.com or visit QuitDoc.com.



Build a new career in trade

BELLE GLADE — Build a new career in a high-demand trade profession by attending a free information session on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Palm Beach State College – CRB 126, 1977 College Drive, from 4 to 6 p.m. Learn about careers in the beauty industry, and skilled trades.



Diabetes workshop scheduled

OKEECHOBEE — A free Diabetes Self-Management workshop for adults and seniors with Type 2 diabetes will be held on Tuesdays, Aug. 13, 20, 27, and Sept. 9, 10, 17, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Raulerson Hospital, In-Service Classroom (third door in Annex Building behind main entrance, 1796 U.S. 441). Family and caregivers can also attend. To RSVP, call 863-532-3059.



Big Lake VFW to host events

OKEECHOBEE — VFW Big Lake post 10539, 3912 U.S. 441 S.E., will host the following events: On Friday, Aug. 9, there will be a steak and shrimp dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. with music by Hired Guns from 7 to 11 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 10, there will be hamburgers and hotdogs on the grill from noon to 4 p.m. with music by Ray Johnson 2 to 6 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 11, there will be wings and menu items from 1 to 5 p.m. with music by Deb & Wes from 2 to 6 p.m. On Monday, Aug. 12, there will be $1 tacos from 5 to 7 p.m. with bar bingo at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, is pizza night from 5 to 7 p.m. with Karaoke Kop from 6 to 9 p.m.



Shrine Club plans dinner

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Shrine Club offers its now-famous Spaghetti Dinner every Tuesday night at the club located at 1855 S.W. 53rd St., just off of Highway 78W. On Aug. 13, Jay and Patty will provide the music for your listening and dancing pleasure. Dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information, contact Keith Tomey at 863-763-3855.



Harlem Civic Center hosts events

CLEWISTON — the Harlem Civic Cultural Arts Center, Seventh Street, will hold the following events on Wednesday, Aug. 14: At 2:30 p.m. a Census Town Hall Meeting will present “2020 Census 101: What you need to know.” This will cover what you need to know about a census job. From 2 to 5 p.m. the Goodwill Mobile Job Links Bus will be there to offer employment services and placements, unemployment applications, and access Florida assistance-computer workstations with internet access and wheelchair lift accessibility. At 3:30 p.m. Sargent Hainley with the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office will give an informative speech on “Do you know the signs of Human Trafficking?”



Immunizations to be given

BELLE GLADE — If you are a Glades resident and your child still needs immunizations, come to West Tech Building 2, 2635 N.W. 16th St., on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1:05 p.m. The Palm Beach County Health Dept. staff will immunize children two months old through the 12th grade. Bring your child’s immunization record with you.

Lunch & Learn at Library

BELLE GLADE — Are you a business owner and want to experience more business success? Are you interested in starting a business but might be a bit hesitant because of fear? The Lake Okeechobee Regional Economic on Aug. 22 at 11:30 am at the Belle Glade Civic Center where The Lake Okeechobee Regional Economic (LORE) Alliance of Palm Beach County will host a lunch-n-learn on “Getting Back to Business.“ Pahokee native and owner of the Mosaic Group, Ann Marie Sorrell, will discuss how she started and grew her business, how she overcame barriers that could have been detrimental to her business, and how she manages small and large scale events for her clients. Ann Marie is a graduate of Pahokee High School and while managing a busy and successful firm, she also finds ways to give back to her community and mentor young ladies throughout Palm Beach County. The lunch-n-learn is $10 to attend and you will take away an array of valuable information. You’ll also have an opportunity to enter a raffle for fabulous gifts. Those interested may register via EventBrite.



Fight invasive plants

BIG CYPRESS PRESERVE — The Big Cypress Sportsman’s Alliance will host an event to fight invasive plants in the Big Cypress National Preserve on Saturday, Aug. 31. The National Park Service is giving those who love Big Cypress an opportunity to volunteer and fight melaleuca and pepper trees. This is a one-hour lesson at the welcome center. Volunteers, reserve your spot by Aug. 15. Training date is Aug. 31, from 11 a.m. to noon the Big Cypress Swamp Welcome Center, 33000 Tamiami Trail E. in Ochopee. Instruction includes field observation and treatment reporting requirements along with proper and safe herbicide application. Supplies and herbicide will be provided with successful completion of the training and signing on as a volunteer. Volunteers will be authorized to cut and treat melaleuca, Brazilian pepper and Java plum within the Preserve.



Businesswomen to meet

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Businesswomen’s Referral Network will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, at the Elk’s Lodge, 131 N.W. 36th St., just down from Rio Bravo. The normal meeting place, Lakeside Grill, is closed for August, and we will return there in September. Please bring a small exchange gift. For information, call Raye at 863-467-2557.



Free physicals for competitors

OKEECHOBEE — If you plan to participate in the upcoming Special Olympics, you are required to have a health history completed prior to participation. For those who wish to participate, you can get a free physical at Med Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Okeechobee High School, 12800 U.S. 441. Registration for physicals must be complete by 1 p.m. Please contact Bernard Marker at 863-801-3393 or okeechobeeinfo@sofl.org. for questions or to register. The Olympic practices and games will be announced after the Med Fest.



BBQ lunch fundraiser planned

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Storm Cheer and Dance will sell BBQ pork sandwich lunches on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 3371 U.S. 441 S. Lunches will also include baked beans, coleslaw and dessert for a $10 donation. All proceeds go towards the kids competition and uniform fees. Delivery is available when ordering five or more lunches. To order ahead, call 863-697-3211.



BHR VFW 9528 to host events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — The VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 E., will host the following events: The post will serve dinner on Friday, Aug. 9, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Menu includes grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, fried onion rings, salad, and dessert with music by Crystal from 6 to 10 p.m. The VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and wings and things at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. Proceeds from all events benefit veteran services. The AMVETS Post 2001 is hosting a Poker-Boogie Run on Saturday, Aug. 17, beginning at 9 a.m. for breakfast and departure from Buckhead VFW at 10 a.m. For information, call 863-467-2882.



Kay Benefit to be held

OKEECHOBEE — Tuesday, Aug. 20, American Legion, 501 S.E. Second St., will host Quarters for a Cause to benefit Michelle Kay. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and an auction will begin at 7 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. If you would like to make a donation of an item to be raffled or give a monetary donation on behalf of Michelle, please contact Janice Pietro at 561-310-3285.



Friends of NRA host event

OKEECHOBEE — Join the Friends of the NRA on Aug. 23, 6 p.m. at the KOA Convention Center for a night of auctions, raffles, games, and dinner as they work together to ensure the future of shooting sports. Friends of NRA is an exciting grassroots fundraising program that fosters community involvement, raises funds, and gives 100% of the net proceeds to qualified local, state, and national programs through a grant process. Friends of NRA is a 501©3 not for profit organization, and events are open to anyone that has an interest in helping to support and secure Second Amendment rights, and to foster shooting and hunting traditions for the next generation. If you would like more information about tickets or table sponsorship opportunities, or if you have an item or service to donate for auction, please contact a local committee member: Jeff Sumner 863-634-9474 jsumner1971@gmail.com , or Carrie Muldoon (863)634-8678 6.8cmuldoon@gmail.com. You may also visit the FNRA website to purchase tickets: WWW.FRIENDSOFNRA.ORG.



Burger & bike event planned

OKEECHOBEE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee will host its Boots, Burgers, and Bikes event on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. at C. Scott Driver Park, 10100 S.R. 78 W. There will be food, games, raffles, a drive-in bike show, and the “Best Burger in Okeechobee” contest for local restaurants and vendors to participate. Tickets are $25, children 5 to 12 are $5, and children four and under are free. For information, visit www.bbbsbigs.org or call 772-466-8535. All proceeds go to enhance the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee programs.



Thrift store holding a sale

MOORE HAVEN — A Bountiful Barn Thrift Store, 442 U.S. 27, is holding its huge summer sale now through Sunday, Aug. 25, and opens Monday through Saturday at 9 a.m.. There is adult clothing and shoes, children’s clothing, shoes and toys, furniture and more now 25 to 75% off. Donations are welcome. For more information, call 863-990-2112 or email bountifulbarnthrift.gmail.com.



Phlebotomy & CNA classes set

BELLE GLADE — Enroll for Phlebotomy or Home Health Aide classes that will begin on Monday, Aug. 26, at West Technical Education Center, 2625 N.W. 16th St. The deadline to apply for scholarships is Thursday, Aug. 8. For information, call 561-829-4620.



OCT has casting call

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee Community Theatre will host a casting call for the play “See How They Run” on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Freshman Campus Auditorium, 610 S.W. Second Ave. Actors and behind-the-scenes crews are all needed and no experience is necessary; just stop by with your talents and a willingness to learn. For more information online, go to www.OkeechobeeCommunityTheatre.com.



CCC meets Aug. 27

OKEECHOBEE — Community Collaborative Council (CCC) will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m., at the Okeechobee County School District Office, 700 S.W. Second Ave., Room 303.



OCSO hosts Narcan lecture

OKEECHOBEE — A Narcan education lecture and hands-on class will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Indian River State College, 2229 N.W. Ninth Ave. Free event. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/narcan-education-saving-a-community-one-person-at-a-time-tickets-65935830845.



Caregiver conference set

OKEECHOBEE — A Fearless Caregiver Conference will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Indian River State College Williamson Conference Center, 2229 N.W. Ninth Ave. Conference host Gary Barg, Editor-in-Chief of Today’s Caregiver magazine, will cover topics to help caregivers to find money, support and resources you need now. Limited free tickets for family caregivers. Register at CAREGIVER.COM or call 954-362-8126.



La Leche League holds meeting

LABELLE — The La Leche League of Hendry County will hold a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Barron Library, 461 N. Main St., LaBelle. Meetings provide mother to mother breastfeeding education and support. For information, call 863-612-6264, email Maria.LLLHendryCounty@gmail.com or visit lllflorida.com/lalecheleague/



LIHEAP holds Energy Fair

CLEWISTON — Residents of Clewiston, Moore Haven and Glades County can apply for light bill assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Harlem Civic Center, 2000 Seventh St. Make copies of the following documents and bring them with you to the fair: Valid photo identification for household members over 18, Social Security cards for all household members, proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members, complete light bill, food stamp approval letter – if receiving assistance, and Section 8 or HUD Housing Rental Form 50059 if applicable. Show photo identification, Social Security cards and Proof of Income for the pat 30 for all household members.



Breast Caravan to do exams

LABELLE — The Breast Health Caravan will be at Hope Connections, 475 E. Cowboy Way, on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To qualify you must live in Lee, Charlotte, Glades, Hendry, or Collier County, and have no health insurance. Please bring a photo ID, social security card, and proof of income. You must have a medical provider and a doctor’s name to send the report to. This is a no-cost screening mammogram. You will receive an informational hand-out packet. A bilingual case manager will be handling intake.



SKYWARN spotter class set

OKEECHOBEE — A SKYWARN weather spotter class will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Okeechobee County Emergency Operations Center, 707 N.W. Sixth St. Preregistration is required. To register or information visit, skywarn-okeechobee-basic-100519.eventbrite.com.; or contact Mitch Smeykal, Okeechobee County Division of Emergency Management at 863-763-3212.