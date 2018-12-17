Okeechobee resident involved in traffic fatality in Martin County

OKEECHOBEE — One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a car accident involving two Okeechobee residents on Sunday, Dec. 16 at approximately 6 p.m. in Martin County. A Ford F150 driven by Jennifer Shripka, 36, of Okeechobee was traveling east on State Road 710 when the vehicle reportedly swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic striking the front of the Ford car driven by Jorge Enrique Avila, 50, of West Palm Beach.

After the collision, Ms. Shripka’s truck came to a stop in the middle of State Road 710, and Mr. Avila’s vehicle ended up on the eastbound shoulder facing west, engulfed in flames. Mr. Avila was pronounced deceased at the scene, and his passenger was airlifted along with Ms. Shripka to Lawnwood Medical Center for treatment. Ms. Shripka’s passenger was transported via ambulance to Martin Memorial South.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report states it is unknown whether seat belts were worn by any of the occupants. Airbags were deployed, and the accident is still under investigation at this time.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.