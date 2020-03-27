Okeechobee Public Safety Director reminds everyone to take safety precautions

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY — Okeechobee County Public Safety Director, Ralph Franklin, reminds everyone that the COVID19 Virus event continues to evolve and he wants to assure everyone that county staff is working hard to keep our citizens safe and informed every step of the way. He is working closely with the County Health Department and the State to monitor this situation.

Director Franklin reminds citizens that grocery stores in our area are restocking and receiving supplies. They have regular scheduled deliveries and are working hard to restock those items that maybe depleted. There is no need to panic buy. So, when shopping, purchase the necessary items that you need to provide for yourself and the family. There is no need to panic buy. Additionally, local restaurants are open for take-out and delivery. For details concerning a specific restaurant, you may contact them directly or call the County COVID 19 information line.

Director Franklin also would like to remind all citizens to continue to take safety precautions and follow DOH and CDC guidelines:

• Practice social distancing – keep 6 feet between you and other people when possible. Avoid hugs, handshakes, and large gatherings in close quarters.

• Clean your hands often – wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow. Throw used tissues in the trash. Droplets spread the virus, By following good hygiene, you protect the people around you.

• Clean and disinfect “high touch” surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, counter tops, handles, desk, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

• If you are sick, stay home.

The Okeechobee County COVID-19 information line is open Monday-Friday from 8 to 5 p.m. at 863- 763-3536, for questions regarding updates on local services, restaurants, grocery stores, business closings, and more.

For questions related specifically to the coronavirus, symptoms, testing, and treatment, please call the Okeechobee Health Department at 863-462-5800 or call the 24/7 Department of Health Hotline at 866-779-6121.