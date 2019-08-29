Okeechobee prepares for Dorian

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County Public Safety and Emergency Management Departments continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian. County staff and other community partners met on Aug. 29 with our Emergency Operations Center to participate in briefings with the State and National Hurricane Center. These briefings will continue throughout Dorian’s duration.

At this time, the Emergency Operations Center continues to encourage the community to monitor the local news, radio, and television. Please remember to:

• Review your family and/or business disaster plans.

• Review your hurricane supply list items.

• Take the time to register for ALERT OKEECHOBEE by visiting: www.member.everbridge.net/index/892807736724788#/login

• Follow on Facebook at Okeechobee Emergency-Management or Okeechobee County Government; and on Twitter at @okeechobeeoc.

As this situation continues to evolve, more information will be provided.