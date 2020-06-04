Okeechobee plans Fourth of July celebration

OKEECHOBEE — Plans for the community Fourth of July celebration in Okeechobee are on track.

At their May 28 meeting, the Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners voted to waive the rental fee for the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center for the free, public celebration of Independence Day. “People have a good time with this,” said Commission Chairman Terry Burroughs.

The Okeechobee Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 69 requested a rental fee waiver for the use of the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center area on Saturday, July 4, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. allowing for setup, breakdown and cleanup after the event.

This year will be the seventh consecutive year FOP Lodge 69 has hosted the celebration and fireworks display. The first few years, they staged the celebration at the Okee-Tantie Recreational Area. Last year, the event took place at the Agri-Civic Center.

The celebration will be an alcohol-free family event. Festivities will include kids games, family activities, music and baking contests. A Public Safety Expo will feature local agencies such as Okeechobee County Fire Rescue, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, Okeechobee Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Division of Forestry and Red Cross.

Low-cost food and drink items will be sold by local vendors, primarily nonprofit organizations.

The Okeechobee Fraternal Order of Police will provide the county with a Certificate of Insurance naming the Okeechobee Board of County Commissioners as an additional insured for the event. The required pyrotechnics fireworks permit has already been submitted and approved by Okeechobee County Fire Rescue.

According to county staff, the rental fee for the building and facility usage for the day is $2,400.

The event organizers will adapt the plans to meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for gatherings of more than 50 people that may be in effect in July.