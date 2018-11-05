Okeechobee man killed in traffic accident

Nov 4th, 2018 · by · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE Charles Hardison of Okeechobee was killed Saturday evening in a traffic accident on Brocksmith Road in St. Lucie County.

According to the press release issued by the Florida Highway Patrol, Mr. Hardison was traveling south in a 2001 Toyota Tundra on a gravel access road when he apparently lost control of his car and overturned into a canal.

Investigating officer FHP Cpl. Mulligan stated, Mr. Hardison was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the investigation is under investigation.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Powered by Facebook Comments

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie