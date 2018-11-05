Okeechobee man killed in traffic accident

OKEECHOBEE Charles Hardison of Okeechobee was killed Saturday evening in a traffic accident on Brocksmith Road in St. Lucie County.

According to the press release issued by the Florida Highway Patrol, Mr. Hardison was traveling south in a 2001 Toyota Tundra on a gravel access road when he apparently lost control of his car and overturned into a canal.

Investigating officer FHP Cpl. Mulligan stated, Mr. Hardison was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the investigation is under investigation.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.