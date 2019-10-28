Okeechobee man killed in single vehicle accident

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee resident was killed in a single vehicle accident early Monday morning on Northwest 240th Street.

According to the official press release from Florida Highway Patrol, Lance Chateauneuf, 32, was traveling westbound on Northwest 240th Street shortly after midnight when the 2009 Chevy Tahoe he was driving struck a utility pole. Mr. Chateauneuf was pronounced dead at the scene.

Corporal Richard Ramos of Florida Highway Patrol is the investigating officer of this case.

This accident is still under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

