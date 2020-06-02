Okeechobee man killed in SR 70 auto accident; family members in serious condition

OKEECHOBEE — In a two-vehicle accident on June 1, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a 46-year-old Okeechobee man was killed and several people were seriously injured after the truck behind them attempted to pass, and according to the report, collided with the rear side of their vehicle.

Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on State Road 70 at the time of the accident, which happened near the 117 mile post marker.



The 32-year-old female passenger is in serious condition, as are the 6 and 12-year-old female passengers. According to the report, none of the occupants of either vehicle were wearing seat belts.

The injuries sustained by the 28-year-old driver of the truck, who is also from Okeechobee, were reported to be minor.