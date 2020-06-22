Okeechobee man dies in SR 710 accident

OKEECHOBEE — A 20-year-old Okeechobee man was killed Saturday, June 20, in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 710, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.


The FHP report states both vehicles involved in the accident were pickup trucks. The accident occurred at 5:20 p.m.
“Vehicle-1 was traveling south on SR-710 approaching SE 52nd Street. Vehicle-2 was traveling north on SR-710 approaching SE 52nd Street,” the report explains.
“Vehicle-1 crossed the center line into vehicle-2’s path of travel causing the left front of vehicle-1 to collide with the left front of vehicle-2. After impact with vehicle-2, vehicle-1 came to final rest on the eastern grass shoulder, facing northwest. After impact with vehicle-1, vehicle-2 came to final rest on the eastern grass shoulder, facing west.
“The driver of vehicle-2 succumbed to the injuries caused by the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene,” the FHP report states.
The driver of vehicle-1 was identified only as a 28-year-old Okeechobee man. He was seriously injured.
The driver of vehicle-2 was a 20-year-old Okeechobee man. He died in the crash. A 1-year-old female passenger in vehicle-2 was critically injured, according to the report.
A 24-year-old female passenger in vehicle-2 was seriously injured. The FHP investigation continues.

