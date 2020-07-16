Okeechobee man dies in Martin County accident OKEECHOBEE — A 53-year-old Okeechobee man was killed when for unknown reasons, the front of his pickup truck collided with the front of a tractor trailer driven by a 55-year-old man from Miami. The tractor trailer was traveling west on County Road 714, also known as Martin Highway, and the pickup truck was headed east on July 16 at approximately 5:45 a.m. The driver of the pickup was pronounced deceased at the scene. The accident is considered under investigation.

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.