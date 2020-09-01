Okeechobee Main Street Happenings

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Main Street is still here for you for you. Office hours are limited, though. Call 863-357-6246 for hours or to schedule an appointment.

• A special exhibit featuring over 20 local artists will be coming soon to the Historical County Courthouse. Details to follow in the next Main Street Happenings!

• The Arts & Culture Alliance Committee announces that the third annual Photography Juried Show has been rescheduled. The competition is open to local photographers, including youth under 18 from Okeechobee, Buckhead Ridge and Brighton Seminole Indian Reservation. The theme for this competition for pictures: Okeechobee County is People of Okeechobee. New deadline for submission is Jan. 8, 2021. For details visit OKMS’s website. The art showing will be in March 2021. Please don’t stop taking photos of our community!

• The Butterfly Garden Brick Sales continue. The second phase of brick sales is now underway. If you want to honor a loved one or support the arts, visit OKMS’s website for more information and sponsor form.

• Be a part of the life-size bronze cattle drive sculpture that will be custom-made to represent Okeechobee County’s ranching bringing art, history and beautification to the Okeechobee downtown area. There is a variety of sponsorship and donations levels so everyone can put their name on this project. By donating you will be helping to preserve Okeechobee history to generations to come. To donate visit OKMS’s website.

• State of the Arts Florida Tag — Buy the tag and support LOCAL artists, arts organizations and programs in Okeechobee County. Introduced by the Florida State Legislature in 1994, this specialty license plate raises funds for programming that benefits local arts and cultural projects across the state. Ask for the Florida “State of the Arts” license plate when you buy your tag and $20 of your specialty plate fee will directly support our local arts here in Okeechobee.

Okeechobee Main Street is located at 55 S. Parrott Ave. For information, tickets and applications, visit okeechobeemainstreet.org.