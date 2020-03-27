Okeechobee Fire Report

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/OCFR

OKEECHOBEE — On March 25, OCFR responded to a call regarding a vehicle fire on Northeast 40th Avenue. Units arrived to flames and smoke coming from a piece of equipment on the trailer. The vehicle was disconnected and was not damaged.

• The Okeechobee Fire Department responded to 21 EMS/medical and five fire-related calls, including one county assist, last week.

• Okeechobee County Fire Rescue responded to 107 rescue and emergency, four fire, four hazardous condition, three false alarm and seven miscellaneous calls last week. Of 82 possible transports, seven were refused.

• On March 20 at approximately 6 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a grass fire in the 34900 block of Northeast Fourth Drive. While en route, they notified the state Division of Forestry, and when they arrived, they found a small fire that had burned about 75 feet down a fence line. The homeowner was using a hose to try to put the fire out. The homeowner said his grandson had accidentally started the fire with a flint.

• On March 20 at approximately 11:45 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding unauthorized burning in the 3400 block of Southwest 35th Street. Upon arrival, they found a 40-foot by 40-foot pile of trees and debris on fire within 15 feet of a mobile home. They extinguished the fire and cleared the scene.

• On March 22, at approximately 3 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a cooking fire in the 1500 block of Southwest 35th Circle. When they arrived, they found all residents outside, and no smoke or flames were noted. When they entered the residence, they noted a white substance on top of the stove and the cabinets above the stove were burned. The crew carried the stove outside for the family. All residents refused treatment. They were advised to allow the home to air out.