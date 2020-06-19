Okeechobee Fire Report • Okeechobee City Fire Department had 21 medical/EMS and nine fire-related calls last week.

• Okeechobee County Fire Rescue had 110 medical/EMS, four fire-related, seven cancellations and seven miscellaneous calls last week. Out of 78 possible calls, 11 were refused.

