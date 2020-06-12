Okeechobee Fire Report

• Okeechobee City Fire Department had 21 medical/EMS and six fire related calls last week. Four calls were canceled en route.

• Okeechobee County Fire Rescue had 138 medical/EMS, eight hazardous condition, nine miscellaneous, two fire and two false alarm calls last week. Out of 105 possible transports, 11 were refused.

• On June 10 at approximately 2:30 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a brush fire in the 4600 block of U.S. 441 North. When they arrived they found a pile of natural vegetation approximately 20×20 burning. They noticed dark black smoke coming from the fire and realized a tire was in the middle of the fire. They removed the tire and several others that were found in the pile and then extinguished the fire.

• On June 9 at approximately 7 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a building fire in the 400 block of Northwest Ninth Street. The call was canceled by the city when they arrived.

• On June 9 at approximately 6:15 p.m., OCFR responded to a call in the 3700 block of Northwest First Street in regards to a building fire. When they arrived, the city fire department was already on the scene, and the fire was out.