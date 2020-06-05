Okeechobee Fire Report

• Okeechobee City Fire Department had 36 medical/EMS and six fire related calls last week.

• Okeechobee County Fire Rescue had 109 medical/EMS, two hazardous condition, two fire related and 10 miscellaneous calls last week. Of 92 possible transports, six were refused.

• On May 30 at approximately 12:30 p.m., OCFD and OCFR responded to a call regarding a fire in a structure in the 400 block of Southeast Fifth Street. En route, they were informed that the fire was a grease fire, but that the fire was out. They were also told there was a patient with burns. When they arrived, they found a male, with burns to his hands and feet. They provided care and transportation to the emergency room and made sure the fire was out before clearing the scene.

• On June 3 at approximately 3 a.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a structure fire in the 3200 block of 33rd Terrace. While en route, they were told the fire was on a porch. When they arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the front deck, and the owner’s son was cooling the deck with a water hose. A neighbor across the street said he saw flames and smoke, called 911 and went across the street to wake the residents up. Once everyone was up, he begin to douse the flames with a hose. One of the residents said he had been smoking on the porch earlier. The family was advised not to disturb the scene in case the state fire marshal wanted to look at it in the morning.