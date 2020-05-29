Okeechobee Fire Report

• Okeechobee City Fire Department had 22 medical/EMS and six fire-related calls last week.

• Okeechobee County Fire Rescue had 110 medical/EMS, eight fire-related, four dispatched and canceled and six miscellaneous calls last week. Out of 91 possible transports, five were refused.

• On May 26 at approximately 6:15 a.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding arcing in shorted electrical equipment in the 3900 block of U.S. 441 Southeast.