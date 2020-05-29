Okeechobee Fire Report
• Okeechobee City Fire Department had 22 medical/EMS and six fire-related calls last week.
• Okeechobee County Fire Rescue had 110 medical/EMS, eight fire-related, four dispatched and canceled and six miscellaneous calls last week. Out of 91 possible transports, five were refused.
• On May 26 at approximately 6:15 a.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding arcing in shorted electrical equipment in the 3900 block of U.S. 441 Southeast.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.