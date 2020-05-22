Okeechobee Fire Report

• Okeechobee City Fire Department had 17 medical/EMS, two fire-related and four calls canceled en route last week.

• Okeechobee County Fire Rescue had 96 rescue and emergency, three fire, four hazardous condition and 16 miscellaneous calls last week. Of 77 possible transports, four were refused.

• On May 15, OCFR responded to a call regarding a possible brush fire in the 24400 block of Northwest 192nd Avenue at approximately 8:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found an authorized controlled burn that was being monitored by the property owner. The owner had a hose and tools to maintain control. Scene was cleared.

