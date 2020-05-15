Okeechobee Fire Report

• Okeechobee City Fire Department responded to 20 medical/EMS calls and one fire-related last week.

• Okeechobee County Fire Rescue responded to 127 EMS calls, 10 fires and 14 miscellaneous. Out of 102 possible transports, 10 were refused.

• On May 9 at approximately 4:45 a.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a rubbish fire in the 3800 block of Northwest 16th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 30-by-40-foot pile burning. No permits were issued for that location, and the Department of Forestry requested they put a wet line around the pile, and they would send someone to check it out.

• On May 11 around 1:45 p.m., OCFR responded to a call in the 8200 block of Northwest 240th Street regarding a grass fire. When they arrived, they found a fire in a ditch bank next to a corn field. The fire was approximately 200 yards long. They controlled the fire until the Forest Service arrived and back-burned the fire.