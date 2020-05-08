Okeechobee Fire Report

Okeechobee City Fire Department (OCFD) responded to 25 medical/EMS calls and six fire related calls last week.

Okeechobee County Fire Rescue (OCFR) responded to 121 EMS, eight fire related, 11 motor vehicle accident and 14 miscellaneous calls last week. Of 96 possible transports, seven were refused.

• On May 3 at approximately 4:15 p.m., OCFR responded to a call pertaining to a grass fire in the 21200 block of Northwest 252nd Street. When they arrived, they were told a neighbor had already extinguished the fire but requested they wet down the area to prevent re-ignition.

• On May 5 at approximately 7:30 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a vehicle fire in the 5300 block of Northwest 30th Street. When they arrived, they found a single vehicle on fire approximately 400 yards from the road. They called for a brush truck to respond to the scene and as they waited, they used a water can to try to prevent the fire from spreading. The brush truck was able to extinguish the fire and the scene was cleared.

• On May 4 at approximately 7:45 p.m., OCFR responded to a call pertaining to a grass fire in the 8000 block of Northwest 240th Street. When they arrived, they found a small grass fire approximately 50 feet by 50 feet. An employee told them they had a controlled burn earlier in the day, and the fire was a rekindle of that burn. They extinguished the fire and cleared the scene.

• On May 4 at approximately 5 p.m., OCFR responded to a call pertaining to a vehicle fire in the 2800 block of Northeast 103rd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a passenger car fully involved in flames. The fire was extinguished and the cause is under investigation.

• On May 3 at approximately 5:15 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a brush fire in the 19800 block of Northwest 266th Street. After working for about two hours they were able to clear the site, but as they were leaving, they spotted a second fire several blocks away. When they arrived, they found approximately two acres on fire in a vacant lot. They were able to extinguish the fire but found it had burned onto the adjacent lot, damaging a window air conditioning unit and several fence posts.

• On May 5 at approximately 7:45 p.m., OCFR responded to a call involving unauthorized burning in the 4200 block of Southeast 21st Court. When they arrived, they found the resident burning garbage in the backyard. The fire was producing a lot of smoke, and they advised the resident the fire did not meet the setback for burning and asked him to extinguish the fire.