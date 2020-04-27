Okeechobee Fire Report

• The Okeechobee Fire Department had 22 medical/EMS, five fire-related (including a county assist) and one false alarm calls last week.



• Okeechobee County Fire Rescue had 116 rescue and emergency, two fire, three false alarms, five hazardous conditions and 15 miscellaneous calls last week. Of 84 possible transports, 10 were refused.



• On April 19, OCFR responded to a call regarding unauthorized burning on U.S. 98 North just after midnight. When they arrived, they found an untended campfire and extinguished it using dirt.



• On April 21, OCFR responded to a call regarding a rubbish fire in the 15600 block of Northwest 312th Street at approximately 9:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found nine piles burning on a vacant lot. The piles were each about 7 to 8 feet tall and 20 feet wide. The Florida Forest Service was notified and when they arrived, the scene was turned over to them.



REMINDER: Okeechobee County is under a burn ban until further notice.