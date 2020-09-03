Okeechobee Fire Report

• Okeechobee City Fire Department responded to 21medical/EMS, two fire related, one motor vehicle accident and one false alarm last week.

• Okeechobee County Fire Rescue responded to 138 medical/EMS, five fire related, five motor vehicle accidents, one dispatch and cancel, eight aircraft standby and eight miscellaneous calls last week. Out of 108 possible transports, six were refused.

• On Aug. 29 at approximately 3:45 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a heavy equipment fire on Northeast 144th Street. When they arrived, they found a bailer on fire in a grass field. Approximately two acres of grass field were also burning. After extinguishing the fire, the team cleared the scene and returned to the station.

• On Aug. 30 at approximately 7 a.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a passenger vehicle fire on Northeast 55th Avenue. When they arrived, they found an SUV fully involved in flames. They were able to extinguish the fire. They were able to determine the fire began in the engine compartment and was accidental.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OCFR responded to a mutual aid request in Glades County on Aug. 31 for a structure fire. Units arrived to find flames coming from the roof and side of a 5th wheel camper. Glades County units arrived and the scene was turned over to them.

• On Aug. 31 at approximately 6:30 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a fire in a motor home in Buckhead Ridge. When they arrived, they found a fifth wheel camper in an open lot with flames and smoke coming out the door side of the trailer. The main fire spread was behind and around the kitchen area. OCFR worked the scene until Glades County Fire Department arrived.