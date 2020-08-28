Okeechobee Fire Report
• Okeechobee City Fire Department responded to 17 medical/EMS, 14 motor vehicle accidents and 11 public service calls last week. The public service calls were to help with traffic control at the schools.
• Okeechobee County Fire Rescue responded to 136 medical/EMS, 13 motor vehicle, six fire-related, three dispatch and cancel and two miscellaneous calls last week. Out of 112 possible transports, seven were refused.
