Okeechobee Fire Report

OKEECHOBEE – In the past week, the Okeechobee City Fire Department and Okeechobee County Fire/Rescue were busy.



• Okeechobee City Fire Department responded to 15 medical/EMS, two fire-related, 12 motor vehicle accidents, one public assist, one false alarm.



• Okeechobee County Fire Rescue responded to 100 medical/EMS, two fire-related, 12 motor vehicle accidents, five dispatch and cancel and four miscellaneous. Out of 85 possible transports, three were refused.



• On Aug. 14 at approximately midnight, OCFR responded to a call involving a vehicle fire at the Fort Drum Service Plaza. When they arrived, they found the vehicle sitting at the fuel pump fully involved in flame along with the pump it was parked next to. The driver told them he pulled up to fill the tank, and when he began pumping, another driver yelled to him to tell him there were flames coming from under the hood. All occupants were evacuated from the building by the manager, and the safety shutdown button was pressed. The vehicle and one pump were a total loss. Capt. Ryan Hathaway contacted the state fire marshal by telephone and sent photos.



• On Aug. 12 at approximately 5 a.m., OCFD and OCFR responded to a call in the 900 block of Southeast Eighth Avenue in regard to a building fire. When they arrived, they found a shed fully involved in flames. The state fire marshal determined the fire to be accidental. Source of ignition undetermined due to extent of damage.