Okeechobee Fire Report

Okeechobee City Fire Department responded to 14 EMS/medical calls, three fire-related and 12 motor vehicle accidents.

• On Aug 2 at approximately 11:21 a.m., OCFR responded to a vehicle fire in the 14000 block of State Road 70. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a single vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Fire rescue extinguished the fire with the front jump line. Approximately 750 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire. The owner’s brother stated the vehicle had been sitting since July 31 and he was trying to jump-start the vehicle when it caught fire. The state fire marshal was contacted. Fire rescue cleared the scene and returned to quarters.

• On Aug. 1 at approximately 4:11 p.m., OCFR responded to the Northwest 35th Avenue and 36th Street location for downed power lines. Upon arrival they found a power line down and laying across the road. Fire rescue blocked the road for traffic going westbound to prevent them from running over the downed power line. The OCSO sent a deputy to block the road from eastbound traffic. FPL arrived on scene and secured the power line and removed it from the roadway. OCFR cleared the scene and returned to quarters.