Okeechobee Fire Report

• Okeechobee City Fire Department responded to 16 EMS/medical calls, five fire related, four motor vehicle accidents and one public assist.

• Okeechobee County Fire Rescue responded to 104 medical/EMS, 12 fire related, four dispatch and canceled and nine miscellaneous calls last week. Of 77 possible transports, six were refused.

• On July 24 at approximately 7:30 a.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a cooking fire in the 2200 block of Southeast 40th Avenue. When they arrived, they found all occupants out of the dwelling. The fire in the oven had already been extinguished. It was discovered plastic bags in the drawer beneath the oven had caught fire while the oven was in use. After ventilating the structure, they cleared the scene and returned to quarters.