Okeechobee Fire Report

• Okeechobee City Fire Department responded to 17 EMS/medical and seven fire-related calls last week.

• Okeechobee County Fire Rescue responded to 109 EMS/medical, seven fire-related, eight dispatched and canceled and eight miscellaneous calls last week. Out of 82 possible transports, seven were refused.

• On July 16 at approximately 4:45 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a vehicle fire in the 7000 block of U.S. 98 North. When they arrived, they found the fire had already been extinguished. The driver stated he was driving down the road when the truck’s motor began to sound like it was running rough, so he pulled over. While backing the trailer up, he heard a pop and looked under the hood. He discovered smoke and small flames. The fire began to spread around the motor and surrounding motor compartment. After ensuring the fire was out, the owner had the vehicle towed.

• On July 17 at approximately 11:30 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding an electrical wiring/equipment fire in the 8400 block of U.S. 441 Southeast. When they arrived, they found no smoke or flames, but the homeowner stated her air conditioner blew black smoke when she turned it on, and she immediately turned it back off. They did not find any hot spots and advised the homeowner to leave the air conditioner off and call a repairman in the morning.

• On July 20 at approximately 7:30 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a vehicle fire in the 5500 block of Northwest 20th Street. When they arrived, they found a single vehicle on fire near a structure. They were able to extinguish the fire and made contact with the state fire marshal, who said he would be out in the morning to look at it.

• On July 20 at approximately 2:45 p.m., OCFR and OCFD responded to a call regarding a building fire in the 500 block of Northwest 20th Lane. They were told smoke was coming from a dryer. When they arrived, they found all occupants out of the building, and they made entry and extinguished the fire. The state fire marshal and Red Cross were notified.