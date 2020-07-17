Okeechobee Fire Report

• Okeechobee City Fire Department responded to 29 medical/EMS and eight fire related calls last week.

• Okeechobee County Fire Rescue responded to 125 medical/EMS, three fire related, six dispatch and cancel and four miscellaneous calls last week. Out of 97 possible transports, eight were refused.

• On July 11 at approximately 8 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a brush fire on Northwest 284th Street. When they arrived, they found three palm trees on fire. The owner said he was trying to burn off the vines. They extinguished the fire and returned to the station.

• On July 12 at approximately 12:45 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a brush fire in the 3000 block of Northeast 52nd Drive. When they arrived, the homeowner showed them where they fire was located, but they were unable to access it because a canal blocked the way. They contacted surrounding ranches and finally gained access through the cemetery. The department of forestry arrived and established fire lines and contained the fire.

• Okeechobee County Fire Rescue reminds everyone to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.