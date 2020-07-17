Okeechobee Fire Report

Jul 17th, 2020 · by · Comments:

• Okeechobee City Fire Department responded to 29 medical/EMS and eight fire related calls last week.

• Okeechobee County Fire Rescue responded to 125 medical/EMS, three fire related, six dispatch and cancel and four miscellaneous calls last week. Out of 97 possible transports, eight were refused.

• On July 11 at approximately 8 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a brush fire on Northwest 284th Street. When they arrived, they found three palm trees on fire. The owner said he was trying to burn off the vines. They extinguished the fire and returned to the station.

• On July 12 at approximately 12:45 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a brush fire in the 3000 block of Northeast 52nd Drive. When they arrived, the homeowner showed them where they fire was located, but they were unable to access it because a canal blocked the way. They contacted surrounding ranches and finally gained access through the cemetery. The department of forestry arrived and established fire lines and contained the fire.

• Okeechobee County Fire Rescue reminds everyone to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Tags: ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie