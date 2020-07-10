Okeechobee Fire Report

• Okeechobee City Fire Department responded to 19 medical/EMS and 13 fire-related calls last week. Seven of the fires were motor vehicle accidents.

• Okeechobee County Fire Rescue responded to 124 medical/EMS, 14 fire related, six dispatched and cancel and 10 miscellaneous calls last week. Out of 90 possible transports, 15 were refused.

• On July 5 at approximately 5:15 p.m., OCFR responded to a call in the 32800 block of U.S. 441 North regarding a brush fire. When they arrived, they found approximately 5 acres burning. They kept the fire contained until the Forest Service arrived and put down a plow line. They were released from the scene.

• On July 5 at approximately 1:30 p.m., OCFR responded to a call in the 700 block of Northwest 20th Lane regarding a power line down. When they arrived, they found a tree had fallen on the line and the line was arcing. They stayed on the scene until FPL arrived and power was disconnected.

• On July 3 at approximately 3:45 p.m., OCFR responded to a call in the 9800 block of Northeast 128th Street regarding a rubbish fire. When they arrived, they found a storage pile of recycled material had spontaneously ignited. Using equipment, they began dispersing the material and extinguished the fire.

