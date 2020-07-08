Okeechobee Fire Report

• Okeechobee City Fire Department responded to 19 medical/EMS, seven fire and nine miscellaneous calls last week.

• Okeechobee County Fire Rescue responded to 112 medical/EMS, eight fire-related and 20 miscellaneous calls last week. Out of 79 possible transports, five were refused.

• On June 21 at approximately 5:30 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a building fire in the 1800 block of Northwest Sixth Street. When they arrived, they found a single residence with a fire outside in a waste basket. Smoke was in the residence and burn marks appeared on an electrical box, both inside the electrical box and outside. There was no fire extension from the electrical box. The house was desmoked, and the residence had a primary and secondary assessment performed. Occupant refused EMS care. The fire was determined to have been caused by an electrical short. FPL arrived on the scene and pulled the meter due to the electrical box being burned.

• On June 25 at approximately 6 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a brush fire in the 32800 block of U.S. 441 North. The fire was started after a lightning strike and was extinguished by homeowners in the area prior to the arrival of firefighters.

• On June 26 at approximately 9:15 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a forest fire but upon arrival, there was no fire found in the area.

• On June 28 at approximately 3:45 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a brush fire in the 1000 block of Northeast 80th Avenue. When they arrived, they observed a large column of smoke at the front of the neighborhood and found the fire at the rear of a home in the 1100 block of Northeast 44th Terrace. They gained access through a fence. They requested the Forest Service. Occupants told them they had been burning a small brush pile the day before. When Forest Service arrived, OCFR cleared the scene and returned to the station.

• On June 29 at approximately 7 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a structure fire in the 1400 block of U.S. 441 Southeast. When they arrived, they found bystanders putting water on the structure through windows. They were told all occupants were out of the structure, and they made entry through the side of the structure and began putting water on the fire. The tenant told them he had been having trouble with his electric air conditioning prior to the fire. He said his son told him the room was smoking while he was cooking, and they both got out of the building and tried to extinguish the fire through the window. The state fire marshal was called and was sent pictures. He was OK with cause and origin and said he would not be coming out to investigate.

• On June 30 at approximately 8:15 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a brush fire in the 12500 block of State Road 70 West. When they arrived, they found a 3 to 5 acre fire burning in a heavily wooded area with pine trees, palm trees and over grown shrubs. The property owner said he believed the fire must have started from a lightning strike. The forest service was requested in order to establish a plow line. Forest Service determined the fire to be approximately 10 acres, and they dug a plow line around the entire thing.

• On July 1 at approximately 10 a.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a fire in the 1000 block of U.S. 98 North. When they arrived, they found a monitored burn pile. When they contacted the owner, he produced a burn permit from the Forest Service.

• On July 1 at approximately 5:15 p.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a brush fire in the 12500 block of Northeast 91st Avenue. When they arrived, they found approximately a half-acre of medium to heavy brush involved in flame. They extinguished the fire and returned to the station.