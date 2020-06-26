Okeechobee Fire Report

• Okeechobee City Fire Department responded to 18 medical/EMS and 10 fire related calls last week.

• Okeechobee County Fire Rescue responded to 81 medical/EMS, four fire, four hazardous condition, three false alarms and 14 miscellaneous calls last week. Of 83 possible transports, 10 were refused.

• On June 21 at approximately 12:30 a.m., OCFR responded to a call regarding a fire in a motor home in the 11500 block of U.S. 441 Southeast. While en route, dispatch advised someone might still be inside the structure. Dispatch advised everyone was out of the adjacent structure but could not account for the second building. When they arrived, they found two small two small structures fully involved. They began extinguishing the fire but were unable to enter the structures. The state fire marshal was called to investigate. FPL was on scene to secure utilities.

• On June 22 at approximately 6:15 a.m., OCFR responded to a call in the 3000 block of Northwest 35th Avenue regarding a structure fire. When they arrived, they found a CBS structure fire. After extinguishing the fire,the state fire marshal was called, and the occupants were told not to enter the home for their own safety.