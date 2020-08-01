Okeechobee County to open hurricane shelters; Sand bags available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County adopted a Local State of Emergency on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 8 a.m. and will continue for the next 7 days.



• Okeechobee County Emergency Operations will move to a modified Level 1 on Saturday, Aug. 1 at noon. Okeechobee County is now under tropical storm warnings.



• Okeechobee County Call Center number is 863-824-6888 and will open on: Saturday, Aug. 1 from 8 a.m.to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



• Special Needs Shelter: The Special Needs Shelter, 1690 NW Ninth Ave., will open Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at 4 p.m. Due to COVID-19, if you are already in a safe home, we encourage citizens to stay home, or go to family or friend’s residence, and use the shelter as a last resort. Please note: pre-registration is required. If you are not registered, call the Call Center line at 863-824-6888 for further information on required criteria on special needs admittance.



• General Population Shelter and Pet Shelter: General Population Shelter and the Pet Friendly Shelter will be a joint shelter and will open Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at 4 p.m The shelter is located at South Elementary School located at 2468 SW Seventh Ave. Please note that you are required to supply your county pet registration for your pets when entering the shelter. If you do not have a registration, the pet registration is being offered for a fee of $5 upon arrival to the shelter. There is no other charge to bring your dogs or cats to this shelter. Please provide your animal crate, and enough pet food and water for the pet(s).

Due to COVID-19, masks, hand soap/sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes/spray will be provided at the shelter. However, we encourage you to bring your own masks, hand soap/sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes/spray if you have them. Please contact the Call Center at 863-824-68

88 with any questions.



• Sand Bags: Sand bags will be available Saturday, Aug. 1 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Okeechobee Road Department, 804 NW 2nd Street. Citizens will be responsible for filling their own bags. There will be a 10 bag limit. A county employee will be present to help bag for those individuals who are

in need of assistance.



• All citizens should pay attention and monitor the local weather stations; and check your storm supply kits to be prepared!

With the COVID19 pandemic, you should also include in your kit, soap, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes.