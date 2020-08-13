Okeechobee County Tax Collector moves to new location OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County Tax Collector Celeste Watford is proud to announce they are moving to a new facility located at 409 N.W. Second Avenue. The office will be closed on Tuesday Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. and will reopen in the new location on Monday Aug. 24. She appreciates everyone’s patience with the moving process. Lake Okeechobee News/Katrina Elsken The ground breaking for the new offices of the Okeechobee County Tax Collector and Property Appraiser was held Aug. 22, 2019. Left to right are county administrator Robbie Chartier, Commissioner Brad Goodbread, County Commissioner Kelly Owens, Commission Chair Terry Burroughs, Marty Johns of Native American Construction, Commissioner David Hazellief, Property Appraiser Mickey Bandi, Tax Collector Celeste Watford and Jerry Trout of Straughn Trout Architecture.

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.