OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County Tax Collector Celeste Watford is proud to announce they are moving to a new facility located at 409 N.W. Second Avenue. The office will be closed on Tuesday Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. and will reopen in the new location on Monday Aug. 24. She appreciates everyone’s patience with the moving process.
Okeechobee County Tax Collector moves to new location
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.
Facebook Comment