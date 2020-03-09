Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office to auction two Brangus heifers at Okeechobee Livestock Market

Mar 9th, 2020

OKEECHOBEE — On Tuesday, March 10, there will be a livestock auction at the Okeechobee Livestock Market, 1055 U.S. 98 in Okeechobee at 1 p.m.

Up for auction will be one black Brangus cross heifer and one red Brangus cross heifer. These animals were found on property in northern Okeechobee County earlier this year and public notification was posted on January 8, to find the rightful owner(s). The heifers were never claimed.

On January 28 a public auction was held at the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, however no one attended.

Since that time the calves have been housed at the livestock market. After the auction on March 10, the proceeds will be donated to and benefit the Okeechobee Youth Livestock Scholarship.

