Okeechobee County seeking comments on proposed grant application

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County is offering citizens the opportunity to make comments on the proposed grant application CDBG-DR competitive solicitation issued by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) with funding provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block (CDBG) to address unmet infrastructure needs related to improvements deemed necessary after Hurricane Irma. The project will consist of mitigation activities to Okeechobee County’s street repairs at NE 304th Street, Okeechobee, FL 33414. These activities include the replacement and installation of a pipe lining system to provide uninterrupted services during an emergency. The county is requesting $2,986,847.96.

The program does not require matching funds from the county.

The comment period begins on Tuesday, June 16, and ends on Monday, June 29.

All comments must be submitted to ljohnson@co.okeechobee.fl.us and must be received no later than close of business on June 29 to be included with the application package submitted to the State of Florida.