Okeechobee County schedules emergency meeting about tropical storm

OKEECHOBEE — T he Okeechobee County Board of
County Commissioners will convene an Emergency Session regarding
Tropical Storm Isaias on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. in the
“Judge William L. Hendry Courtroom” at the Historic Courthouse, 304 NW
2nd Street, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Public comment for the workshop can be submitted two ways, no later than 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 and will be read into the record:
• Email at publiccomment@co.okeechobee.fl.us
• Residents without Internet access can comment by phone at 863-467-
7249
Notice to Attendees: Room seating capacity will be limited due to social
distancing requirements, screening will be conducted before entering the
BOCC Room, and all persons are required to wear masks while in the
building and meeting room.
Citizens can watch on the website.
Any person deciding to appeal any decision made by the Board of
County Commissioners with respect to any matter considered at this
meeting will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such
purposes, he or she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of such
proceedings is made, which record shall include the testimony and
evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons with
disabilities needing special accommodation to participate in this
proceeding should contact the County Administrator’s Office no later than
four (4) working days prior to the proceeding at 304 N.W. 2nd Street, Room
123 Okeechobee, Florida 34972, or call 863.763.6441. If you are hearing or
voice impaired, call TDD 1-800-222-3448 (voice) or 1-888-447-5620
(TTY).