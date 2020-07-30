Okeechobee County schedules emergency meeting about tropical storm

OKEECHOBEE — T he Okeechobee County Board of

County Commissioners will convene an Emergency Session regarding

Tropical Storm Isaias on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. in the

“Judge William L. Hendry Courtroom” at the Historic Courthouse, 304 NW

2nd Street, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



Public comment for the workshop can be submitted two ways, no later than 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 and will be read into the record:



• Email at publiccomment@co.okeechobee.fl.us



• Residents without Internet access can comment by phone at 863-467-

7249



Notice to Attendees: Room seating capacity will be limited due to social

distancing requirements, screening will be conducted before entering the

BOCC Room, and all persons are required to wear masks while in the

building and meeting room.

Citizens can watch on the website.



Any person deciding to appeal any decision made by the Board of

County Commissioners with respect to any matter considered at this

meeting will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such

purposes, he or she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of such

proceedings is made, which record shall include the testimony and

evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.



In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons with

disabilities needing special accommodation to participate in this

proceeding should contact the County Administrator’s Office no later than

four (4) working days prior to the proceeding at 304 N.W. 2nd Street, Room

123 Okeechobee, Florida 34972, or call 863.763.6441. If you are hearing or

voice impaired, call TDD 1-800-222-3448 (voice) or 1-888-447-5620

(TTY).