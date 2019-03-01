Okeechobee County Road Watch

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

• NW 6th Street from US 98 to NW 12th Avenue: (Construction project) Crews will improve drainage along NW 6th Street from US 98 to NW 12th Avenue. Additional improvements include constructing a new stormwater pond, constructing a closed storm drain system, and restoring existing roadway pavement, driveways and roadside slopes disturbed during construction. Lane closures on US 98, NW 6th Street and NW 18th Avenue will be required during construction. Please follow detour signs and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is early 2019. The contractor is Lynch Paving & Construction Company.

• US 441 south from Park Street (SR 70) to SW 32nd Street: (Maintenance permit project) Crews are repairing sidewalks on the southbound side of South Parrott Avenue. Watch for trucks entering and exiting the site.

• US 441 from south of NE 304 Street to the Osceola County Line: (Construction project) Crews are resurfacing the roadway at US 441between NE 304 Street and the Osceola County line. The contractor will also replace the drainage pipe at US 441 and NW 358 Boulevard, install signage and pavement markings and improve the road shoulders. Watch for crews and equipment working close to the road. Drivers should expect lane closures on US 441 throughout the project. Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone in a single lane. Please observe posted speed limits and drive with caution in the construction zone. The contractor is Lynch Paving & Construction Company. Estimated completion is late spring 2019. Crews are resurfacing and placing temporary and permanent striping on US 441. Motorists should expect single lane closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the southbound and northbound lanes of US 441 between the Osceola county line and south of 304 Street.

• US 441 SE between canal 59 and SE 66th Avenue: (Maintenance permit project) Crews are constructing a new pumping station including a new driveway connection to US 441 SE. Watch for workers close to the roadway with shoulder closures. Watch for trucks and equipment entering and leaving the roadway.

• US 441 (SR 15) from south of NE 98 Street to north of NE 102 Street: (Construction project) Crews are adding a northbound left turn lane at NE 102nd Street and widening and repaving US 441 from south of NE 98 Street to north of NE 102 Street. The contractor will also improve the drainage and install signage and pavement markings. Watch for crews and equipment working close to the road. Drivers should expect lane closures on US 441 throughout the project. Please observe posted speed limits and drive with caution in the construction zone. The contractor is American Lighting and Signalization, LLC. Estimated completion is summer 2019.

• SR 710 from west of SE 67th Way to west of SE 48th Street: (Construction project) Crews are resurfacing the roadway at SR 710 from west of SE 67 Way to west of SE 48 Street. Additional improvements include shoulder treatment, drainage improvements and signing and pavement marking. Lane closures on SR 710 will be required during construction. Please follow flagger directions and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is spring 2019. The contractor is Lynch Paving & Construction Company.

• SR 710 from SR 70 to SE 40th Ave: (Utility permit project) Utility work will be conducted in the westbound side of SR 710. Please use caution in these areas and watch for crews working close to the roadway.

• SR 70 from NW 2nd Avenue to SR 710: (Utility permit project) Utility work will be conducted at the westbound side of SR 70. Nighttime lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. will be necessary starting the week of Monday, January 28 through Monday, February 11. Please use caution in these areas and watch for crews working close to the roadway.