Okeechobee County Road Watch

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

• Potter Road West (N.W. 144th Drive) east of N.W. 30th Terrace: (Construction project) Crews are repairing damage around the pipe culvert crossings caused by Hurricane Irma. Additional improvements include repaving damaged areas, replacing pipe cross drains and adding new headwalls, which are concrete structures installed at the outlet of a drain that function as a retaining wall to protect against erosion. Potter Road will be closed except to local traffic during construction. Please follow detour signs and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2019. The contractor is CWR Contracting, Inc.

• Potter Road East (N.W. 144th Drive) west of North Parrot Avenue (U.S. 441): (Construction project) Crews are repairing damage around the pipe culvert crossings caused by Hurricane Irma. Additional improvements include repaving damaged areas, replacing pipe cross drains, and adding new headwalls, which are concrete structures installed at the outlet of a drain that function as a retaining wall to protect against erosion. Potter Road will be closed except to local traffic during construction. Please follow detour signs and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2019. The contractor is CWR Contracting, Inc.

• U.S. 441 S.E. between canal 59 and S.E. 66th Avenue: (Maintenance permit project) Crews are constructing a new pumping station including a new driveway connection to U.S. 441 S.E. Watch for workers close to the roadway with shoulder closures. Watch for trucks and equipment entering and leaving the roadway.

• U.S. 441 (S.R. 15) from south of N.E. 98 Street to north of N.E. 102 Street: (Construction project) Crews are adding a northbound left turn lane at N.E. 102nd Street and widening and repaving U.S. 441 from south of N.E. 98 Street to north of N.E. 102 Street. The contractor will also improve the drainage and install signage and pavement markings. Watch for crews and equipment working close to the road. Drivers should expect lane closures on U.S. 441 throughout the project. Please observe posted speed limits and drive with caution in the construction zone. The contractor is American Lighting and Signalization, LLC. Estimated completion is summer 2019. Motorists should expect north bound and south bound intermittent lane closures on U.S. 441 Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please follow flagger directions and use caution in this area.

• U.S. 441 south at N.W. 2nd Street: (Maintenance permit project) Crews are installing underground utilities under the sidewalks on the southbound side of South Parrott Avenue. Sidewalks will be patched with asphalt until all utility work is complete then sidewalks will be restored with concrete. No lane closures will be required. Please watch for trucks and workers close to the roadway.

• S.R. 710 from S.R. 70 to S.E. 40th Ave: (Utility permit project) Utility work will be conducted in the westbound side of S.R. 710. Please use caution in these areas and watch for crews working close to the roadway.