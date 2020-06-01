Okeechobee County Parks and Recreation Department releases guidelines for opening of facilities

Tracy Rowland

Okeechobee County Board of County Commissioners

OKEECHOBEE — Our Okeechobee County Parks and Recreation Department has been looking forward to the day we can see our community members enjoy our facilities again. With recent announcements by the governor, we are releasing the following guidelines.

Youth Sports:

• All coaches or league organizers wishing to schedule field time need to turn in a brief, written plan to the parks and recreation office outlining how any current social distancing requirements and current governor’s orders will be maintained as they pertain to participants and spectators. This plan must be approved by the community services director.

• Coaches and league organizers will be responsible for upholding those plans during practices and games.

• Current orders and guidelines from local, state and federal governing agencies will be posted at each facility, however, it is the responsibility of the coaches and league organizers to stay up do date on orders and guidelines and adjust their plans accordingly.

• These guidelines will be re-evaluated as needed by the community services director.

Pool Programming:

• The pool is currently open for lap swimming/lap exercise for Okeechobee residents only during open swim times.

• All swim lessons are currently canceled due to social distancing guidelines.

• Programs wishing to utilize the pool for group classes, league practices and meets, lessons, camp activities or other structured events must submit a written proposal that follows any current guidelines for social distancing, structured programming and staff supervision. This proposal must be approved by the community services director and pool manager.

• These guidelines will be re-evaluated as needed by the community services director and pool manager.

Summer Programs:

• The Summer Play Camp is scheduled to begin June 15. Our Summer Play Camp located at the Okeechobee Civic Center will occur with some modifications. Field trips will be limited based on travel and venue availability. Registration will be limited to the first 40 participants ages 5-11 only. Registration is expected to open at noon on Monday, June 1, and will be available online and in the parks and recreation office.

• A waiting list will be maintained on a first come/first serve basis.

• The Parks and Recreation Department is working with community partners including the Okeechobee County Library and New Horizons to offer additional alternative programs throughout the summer. We anticipate offering both virtual and park- based, drop-in style programming. Once those programs are finalized, we will provide additional information.

All written proposals requesting programming for youth sports or the pool can be submitted to the Parks and Recreation Department Office in person or emailed to the community services director at dwhitehead@co.okeechobee.fl.us. Please call 863-763-6950 with questions.