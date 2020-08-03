Okeechobee County office buildings to be closed Aug. 3 for maintenance

OKEECHOBEE — The following Okeechobee County office buildings will be closed to the public

for building maintenance on Monday, Aug. 3.

Normal business operations will resume on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

• Okeechobee Community Development Building located at 1700 N.W. Ninth Ave. in Okeechobee (building consists of Planning, Permitting, Code Enforcement, Parks & Recreation, Senior Services, CIP and Solid Waste); and,

• Florida Department of Health/Okeechobee Office located at 1728 N.W. Ninth Ave. in Okeechobee.