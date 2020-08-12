Okeechobee County monitored for mosquito spraying

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County’s emergency operations team continues to monitor mosquito trapping areas conducting targeted spraying in areas with high numbers of adult mosquitoes.

Clarke Environmental has conducted four adult mosquito control spraying events within Okeechobee County via truck-mounted Ultra Low Volume (ULV) sprayer.

“Over 62 road miles have been treated in the overnight hours, weather permitting,” said Mitch Smeykal, director of the Okeechobee County Emergency Management Department.

Residents are encouraged to continue to report high concentration areas of mosquitoes to the Clarke Mosquito Hotline at 800-203-6485. By calling the hotline, the information that you provide is very important in evaluating the needs for your area.

In addition, you may be wondering whether mosquitoes transmit COVID-19. The answer is no. While mosquitoes can carry other viruses such as dengue, zika, West Nile, Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), chikungunya and malaria, the COVID-19 virus does not survive in mosquitoes because it can not replicate inside their bodies.

Residents can also help reduce mosquito populations by tipping and draining water, keeping grass mowed, fixing broken screens and keeping rain gutters clean.