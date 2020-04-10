Okeechobee County implements burn ban

OKEECHOBEE — Campfires, burning of yard trash, burn barrels, fireworks and other small fires are prohibited under a burn ban implemented Thursday for Okeechobee County.

Fire Chief Ralph Franklin said the burn ban was implemented with the “recommendation and encouragement with our partners at Florida Forest Service .”

He explained that larger burns associated with agriculture are controlled by the Florida Forest Service. Those will be allowed by permit only.

Residential outdoor cooking in a suitable piece of equipment designed to contain the fire, flame and heat it generates is allowed. The county-wide burn ban will remain in effect until further notice. Violation of the burn ban is punishable by a fine not exceeding $500, or by imprisonment in the county jail for a term not exceeding 60 days, or both fine and imprisonment.

The burn ban is in effect until further notice.

March was an extremely dry month in Florida. Most of the state is in a moderate drought, according to the National Weather Service.