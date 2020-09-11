Okeechobee County honors those who died on 9/11

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County commissioners observed a minute of silence Friday morning in honor of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The attacks resulted in 2,977 fatalities, over 25,000 injuries, and substantial long-term health consequences, as well as more than $10 billion in infrastructure and property damage.

“We have a way of tuning out over the years bad things that happen,” said Commissioner Bryant Culpepper. He said it is important to remember 9/11.

“On that day, a foreign enemy created havoc in this county,” said Culpepper.

“Many of the first responders who were there and went in and tried to save those lives still suffer, if they have not died from what they inhaled in those buildings,” he said.

“That really was a defining moment in this country,” he said. “I remember it today as if it just happened.”

When the second plane hit, “I said, ‘We’re at war’,” he remembered.

He said the day has special significance for his family because his sister was scheduled to be on one of the planes used in the attacks that day, and was bumped off the flight.

Commissioner Chairman Terry Burroughs said the VFW Post 10539, 3912 U.S. 441 S.E., is offering free hot dogs and hamburgers to first responders from noon to 2 p.m. today.

The Okeechobee Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St. (off State Road 78), will host a special event from 6 to 9 p.m. to honor first responders and pay tribute to those who died on Sept. 11, 2001. The event will include food, music by Jay and Patty and camaraderie.