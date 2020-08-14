Okeechobee County Fire Report

• Okeechobee City Fire Department responded to 22 medical/EMS, four fire-related, five motor vehicle and two false alarm calls last week.

• Okeechobee County Fire Rescue responded to 135 medical/EMS, 10 motor vehicle, five dispatch and cancel, and six miscellaneous calls last week. Out of 104 possible transports, two were refused.

• On Aug. 11, OCFR and OFD responded to a call at approximately 11:15 p.m. regarding a structure fire in the 900 block of Southeast Eighth Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a 30- by 25-foot shed on fire in the back yard. Once the fire was knocked down and under control, they began salvage and overhaul operations and set up a rehab station. When OFD Chief Herb Smith arrived on the scene, he released OCFR units.